Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's not often you see a player score directly from a corner kick.

Only a select few footballers have achieved the feat in Premier League action and one of them is AFC Bournemouth winger Junior Stanislas.

The Englishman delivered the goods in a home match against Manchester United back in December 2015.

Stanislas’ effort in just the second-minute of proceedings completely deceived a flapping David de Gea and nestled in the far corner of the net to send the fans inside the Vitality Stadium wild.

Video: Stanislas’ goal from a corner v Man Utd

Bournemouth went on to achieve victory by a scoreline of 2-1, with Joshua King netting the winner against his former team shortly after half-time.

Stanislas’ goal was undoubtedly the game's standout moment, though.

And the sensational strike from the corner flag also paved the way for Jamie Redknapp to deliver some iconic half-time analysis.

Just before he gave his thoughts on the goal itself, the ex-Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder decided to use Sky Sports' touch-screen to circle - wait for it - the corner flag itself.

To make it all the more funny, Redknapp genuinely said: "That's a corner flag there as you can see."

Video: Redknapp's analysis of Stanislas' goal

Cheers for that, Jamie.

Redknapp was attempting to highlight how the wind may have played a part in the goal, but there was absolutely no need to actually circle an object that every single football fan is very familiar with.

Truly elite punditry...

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Despite having a plethora of injuries to key players like Callum Wilson, Bournemouth managed to avoid relegation in their first season in the Premier League.

The Cherries ended up finishing 16th in the table and five points clear of Newcastle United in 18th after an impressive second half of the campaign.

They now find themselves in the Championship following five consecutive seasons in the top-flight, but promotion to the big time is certainly looking on the cards in 2021/22 for the south coast club.

Stadiums quiz: Can you name these old British football grounds that are no longer in use?

1 of 20 Let's start easy: What was Tottenham's old ground called? Tottenham Marshes Northumberland Park Tottenham Hotspur Stadium White Hart Lane

News Now - Sport News