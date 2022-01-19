Leeds transfer news: Big update emerges on £36.7m midfield duo wanted at Elland Road

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United have ruled out signing Nahitan Nandez and Weston McKennie despite speculation linking the midfield duo with a move to Elland Road, according to Daily Mirror journalist David Anderson.

We are now more than halfway through the transfer window but there have been no incomings at the Yorkshire club.

What's the latest news involving Nandez and McKennie?

It was reported by Marseille News, via TuttoMercatoWeb, just a matter of days into 2022 that Leeds could soon table a bid for Cagliari man Nandez, who is available for £16.7million.

That came after Italian media outlet Calciomercato claimed the Whites and Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur have been monitoring Nandez's situation.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is clearly a long-term fan of the 26-year-old as he was also keen on acquiring his services during the summer transfer window, when a deal was initially thought to be close before failing to come to fruition.

Meanwhile, The Sun have claimed Leeds are interested in Juventus' Weston McKennie, who has been made available by his Serie A employers.

The report suggests the 28-cap United States international could be bought for close to £20million but warns McKennie would rather remain in Turin and fight for his place in the Italian giants' squad.

What has David Anderson said about Nandez and McKennie?

Anderson understands Nandez and McKennie will not be heading to Leeds before the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.

However, the journalist is aware the Whites have headed overseas in a bid to find midfield reinforcements.

Anderson told GIVEMESPORT: "I think they'll be looking everywhere.

"We've already been told no on Nandez and McKennie, so they're looking everywhere.

"They're looking in Spain and wherever, but it's a really hard one to do right now."

Why is Bielsa looking to strengthen his midfield options?

Leeds suffered a severe blow when key man Kalvin Phillips was ruled out until March after sustaining a hamstring injury during the stalemate with Brentford last month.

Although The Athletic's Leeds correspondent Phil Hay has given Whites fans hope that Phillips will be back ahead of schedule after suggesting the club are 'quietly hopeful' the 19-cap England international will be back in contention before that, they were hit with another injury scare at the weekend.

Adam Forshaw was forced off with a hamstring problem 22 minutes into the clash with West Ham United on Sunday but he has since insisted it is not a long-term concern and he is fighting to be fully fit ahead of Saturday's meeting with Newcastle United.

A lack of central midfield options has resulted in defender Robin Koch being forced to play out of position in each of Leeds' last two outings.

