Southampton transfer news: Fresh claim emerges after contact made over £16.2m England star

Southampton are among the frontrunners to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson and Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl may even adjust his plans in order to seal a deal this month, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Hasenhuttl has previously suggested he will be looking to sign a shot-stopper during the summer, but Jones reckons he may look to strengthen his options sooner.

What's the latest news involving Henderson?

Football Insider have revealed that Southampton have made an enquiry about drafting Henderson in from Manchester United before the January transfer window slams shut.

The report suggests Henderson has been identified as a goalkeeper capable of instantly slotting in as Saints' new number one while also having a potentially lucrative resale value.

Speculation over the 24-year-old's future has come after Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick revealed Henderson has asked to leave Old Trafford before the end of the month.

However, the one-cap England man has been left frustrated after the German turned down his request and insisted he does not want to make any changes to his options between the sticks.

Southampton were quickly installed as the bookmakers favourites to sign the 6 ft 2 ace, but they are not thought to be Henderson's only suitors.

talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has alleged that Newcastle United would be keen to acquire Henderson if he were allowed to leave his current employers, while the Manchester Evening News previously suggested Dutch giants Ajax are interested in sealing a loan switch.

What has Dean Jones said about Henderson?

Jones believes Southampton will be willing to stump up the cash needed if Henderson becomes available this month.

When asked whether Southampton would be one of the frontrunners to sign Henderson if he were able to force a move away from Old Trafford, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Definitely.

"I'd heard that they were looking to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer.

"I've got a feeling they might be reassessing that right now if the right option came along."

How has Henderson performed so far this season?

Henderson's wish to leave Manchester United for pastures new should not come as a surprise as he has been afforded just two senior appearances since the campaign got underway.

That is despite former England goalkeeper David James suggesting Henderson should have gone into the season ahead of David de Gea in the pecking order.

Henderson, who is valued at £16.2million by Transfermarkt, has yet to keep a clean sheet this term.

