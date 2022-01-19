Tottenham transfer news: Antonio Conte wants 'effective' £22.5m star who 'has goals in him'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Juventus midfielder and Tottenham target Weston McKennie is an "effective" player with goals in him, says Italian football expert Conor Clancy.

McKennie is currently being linked with a move to the north London club, and Clancy believes Antonio Conte will have something to work with should the 23-year-old complete a switch this month.

What is the latest news involving McKennie?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Conte is pushing his director of football Fabio Paratici to sign the Juventus star.

McKennie has been in good form of late, scoring in a recent 2-0 win over Udinese and in the Italian Super Cup against Inter Milan.

In total, the American has played 16 times in Serie A and five times in the Champions League this season, so he is a player that manager Massimiliano Allegri has been turning to.

But with Conte letting everyone know that he wants new signings, Tottenham could be preparing to make a move.

What has Clancy said about McKennie to Tottenham?

Clancy has hailed McKennie's attributes and has told GIVEMESPORT that the £22.5m-rated USA international would definitely give Conte something to work with.

Speaking to GMS, the Forza Italian Football editor-in-chief said: "In terms of what he is as a player, he's not remarkable, but he's effective.

"He can be box to box, he has goals in him, he's got physicality and he can defend as well. So I do think there is something to work with there."

Should Tottenham sign McKennie?

If Conte wants a new midfielder, which you would imagine is the case given his cry for some fresh faces, then why not McKennie?

As Clancy has highlighted, the former Schalke man brings a lot to the table. You only have to look at his last league outing against Udinese.

On top of scoring, he showed his versatility by playing out wide. McKennie also did not hesitate to put himself about, making three tackles that game - only team-mates Mattia De Sciglio (4) and Rodrigo Bentancur (5) managed more (via WhoScored).

Right now, Conte has the likes of Harry Winks, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Tanguy Ndombele to call upon when choosing his midfield. But with Ndombele possibly leaving the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, it is easy to imagine a new man for the engine room coming in.

Sky Sports have reported that the Premier League outfit have held talks for the Frenchman to leave north London, so a midfield shake-up could really be on the cards here.

All in all, McKennie to Tottenham is certainly one to keep an eye on while the transfer window is still open.

