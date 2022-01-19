Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anthony Joshua is looking incredibly ripped right now with his new coaching team and looks ready for revenge.

The Brit has been training different to his usual regime ahead of his proposed rematch with Oleksandr Usyk later this year.

Back on September 25, 2021, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosted the first bout, with the Ukrainian picking apart the Brit and winning the fight via unanimous decision, almost knocking him out in the closing stages of the bout.

Usyk came into the fight as a challenger to AJ’s WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles.

The Ukrainian was naturally at a disadvantage too, weighing nine kilograms less and standing three inches shorter than Joshua.

But the result deservedly favoured Usyk.

Due to the nature of the defeat, AJ and his coaching team took on an abundance of criticism for the upset, so changes were needed.

But now, Angel Fernandez, a Spanish coach from Loughborough University, has been spotted on Instagram training AJ and being a part of his backroom staff rebuild.

The 32-year-old has had to make big sacrifices in order to get back to where he was, leaving his trainer and mentor Rob McCracken.

Joby Clayton also seems to have got the sack after the assistant trainer publicly praised Joshua on some of his worst moments in the defeat.

The former world heavyweight champion went on a tour of the USA to audition new backroom staff and to train in America’s most popular gyms. At one stage, he even had the legendary Floyd Mayweather watching over him and giving him some tips.

March or April is the targeted month for the rematch, so Joshua had to act fast to rebuild his new team and train in a different regime within six to seven months.

AJ has also flown out to Dubai for training with Anthony Wilson for some warm-weather training.

For now, the Brit is focused on being in the shape of his life, especially if he wants to cover himself in glory with hopefully an eventual encounter with the Bronze Bomber Deontay Wilder or even the Gypsy King himself Tyson Fury.

However, there is yet to be an announcement for the head man of AJ’s game plans, and with the bout fast approaching, it won’t be a surprise to see him decide soon.

