FIFA 22 TOTY: Full Team of the Year Squad Leaked

FIFA 22 Team of the Year (TOTY) is almost here and the full squad appears to have been leaked online just days before it goes live in Ultimate Team.

Huge anticipation and excitement is ramping up right across the FIFA community as arguably the biggest promo of the year edges ever closer, with many giving their nominations to EA regards who should, and shouldn't, make the team.

With TOTY set to go live in-game on Friday, the team will be announced as early as tomorrow as gamers continue to grind out upgrade packs and League Squad Building Challenges (SBCs), to have as many free packs at their disposal for when the squad is added.

Beforehand, there had been no indication regarding which players would make the side, with many preparing themselves for when EA but the ribbon on TOTY.

However, now it appears that the full team has emerged online with just hours to go until the developers announce the team officially.

Read more: FIFA 22 Team of the Year: TOTY Squad, Release Date, Predictions And Everything We Know So Far

FIFA 22 TOTY Squad Leaked

With TOTY just days away from being released, we got a full insight into which players could be making the all-important squad.

Thanks to Fut Sheriff and Sahil, five Premier League, five Ligue 1 and one Bundesliga player have allegedly made this year's TOTY.

Here is the full team:

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Achraf Hakimi

Marquinhos

Ruben Dias

Joao Cancelo

N'Golo Kante

Kevin de Bruyne

Jorginho

Lionel Messi

Kylian Mbappe

Robert Lewandowski

(Credit: Fut Sheriff)

Of course, any TOTY squad is going to draw up a huge amount of debate right across the community, and why wouldn't it?

But it's safe to say, this team looks incredibly strong and the amount of Coins that each player will be worth is likely to be on the mind-boggling end of the spectrum.

If gamers are lucky enough to get any of these players in a pack, especially any of the forwards, millions of Coins could be made in a matter of seconds.

That being said, let's see if this leak is right and we will be waiting in anticipation to see which players make the final squad.

