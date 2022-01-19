Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Luis Suarez could make a sensational transfer to Aston Villa this summer, according to reports.

What is the latest news involving Suarez and Aston Villa?

According to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, Villa have made an offer to Suarez and he is interested in a move.

Suarez has just a few months left on his contract at Atletico Madrid and is considering his options.

Romero reports that Suarez has already ruled out offers from three Brazilian clubs, Palmeiras, Corinthians and Atlético Mineiro, as well as one from Saudi Arabia.

This is because he is prioritising a move back to the Premier League with Villa, a transfer which will see him reunite with former Liverpool teammate, Steven Gerrard.

How has Suarez performed this season?

Suarez is just a few days away from his 35th birthday but continues to perform at a high level.

He is showing signs of decline, though.

The Uruguayan is no longer a guaranteed starter in Madrid.

While he's played 27 times this term for Atletico, he hasn't completed a full 90 minutes since October.

Suarez has hit the back of the net nine times this campaign.

What has Gerrard said about Suarez before?

It goes without saying that Gerrard thinks very highly of Suarez after they spent four seasons together at Atletico.

Speaking in 2015, Gerrard referred to Suarez as his 'best ever teammate'.

"I don't think anyone ever looks forward to playing against Luis Suarez, he is a fantastic talent and a very dangerous player," Gerrard said, per the Daily Star.

"He is a fantastic team-mate, probably the best player I have played with.

"He's a good guy, a family man away from the pitch, we keep in touch and have supported each other throughout our careers."

Would Suarez be a good signing for Aston Villa?

There are concerns surrounding Suarez's age and form this season. He's quite clearly not the player he once was.

But he still has a lot to offer.

Gerrard knows Suarez well haven't spent so many years with him at Liverpool and will no doubt be able to get the best out of him.

Suarez may be past the stage of playing every minute of every game but, if your team needs a goal, there aren't many players better than him.

