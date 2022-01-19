Leicester City vs Spurs: How to Watch, Team News, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many football fans are getting very excited as they wait for Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur to go head to head in the Premier League and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick-off.

The two sides are yet to meet this season, but when they do play each other, it typically is an entertaining spectacle with a lot of goals.

With the fixtures becoming huge for both sides as they look to climb the table, getting a win with one of their games in hand would give them both a good morale boost, so there is a lot at stake.

Both sides have had very inconsistent seasons, but if they could pick up the three points on the night, it could kickstart a good run of form.

Here is all you need to know about Leicester vs Spurs:

Date & Time

Leicester play Spurs on Wednesday 19th January 2022. The match will start at 7:30pm UK time.

How To Watch

Football fans in England who cannot attend the game will be over the moon to hear that Leicester vs Spurs will be televised live on BT Sport. Coverage will start from 7:00pm.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the big match, you can do so via the BT Sport app or Virgin streaming service.

You need to have an account or a monthly pass to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off. The monthly pass costs £25.

Team News

Spurs will be without Heung-Min Son until after the next international break. Steven Bergwijn will be available for selection again, but Cristian Romero is still injured. Sergio Reguilon and Eric Dier face late fitness tests.

Leicester have around 16 players missing from their squad including Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans, Timothy Castagne, Ricardo Pereira and Wesley Fofana.

Luke Thomas, Caglar Soyuncu and Patson Daka are some of the players missing, but they could return to the team for this fixture. Brendon Rodgers is also happy that defender James Justin is training again after a long term injury.

Predicted Leicester XI: Schmeichel; Albrighton, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Thomas; Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall; Lookman, Maddison, Barnes; Daka

Predicted Spurs XI: Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Davies; Royal, Winks, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon; Lo Celso, Kane, Moura

Head to Head

The two sides have met 30 times in the Premier League, and there have been some great encounters. Leicester have won 12, Tottenham have won 13 and there has been five draws.

Last five Premier League meetings:

10th February 2019: Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Leicester City

21st September 2019: Leicester City 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

19th July 2020: Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Leicester City

20th December 2020: Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Leicester City

23rd May 2021: Leicester City 2-4 Tottenham Hotspur

Odds

The betting markets are struggling to pick a clear favourite for this game.

Leicester to win: 21/10

Draw: 13/5

Spurs to win: 6/5

Prediction

This game is always a very close contest and it will be very interesting to see how both managers set up on the night. What we do know is that this game should be a really entertaining spectacle and there should be a fair few goals.

Prediction: Leicester 2-2 Spurs

