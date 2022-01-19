Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: Ganyu Release Time in All Regions

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.4 Update is in full swing, and players are eagerly anticipating the release of Ganyu into the game. But when will she finally be released?

Players already knew that the character would be coming due to leaks prior to the 2.4 Update going live on the official servers, but now we know exactly when players can expect to see the character appear in-game.

The rerun has been much anticipated by Travelers, and it will certainly be worth looking at the banner when it goes live!

Here's everything you need to know about the release date of Ganyu as part of Genshin Impact 2.4 Update.

Ganyu Release Time All Regions

It was already previously confirmed via leaks that Ganyu and Zhongli will be arriving as part of the second banner of the Genshin Impact 2.4 Update, which is expected to be on Wednesday January 26th 2022.

Players will be able to summon the game's strongest shielder, Zhongli, at the end of January 2022, as well as be able to get one of the best AOE damage dealers in Ganyu.

Both of the characters have remained at the very top of their respective classes for quite some time, and players will not want to miss out on the opportunity to summon them during their reruns!

Here are the official release times for Ganyu in all regions of Genshin Impact on Wednesday January 26th 2022:

Asian Timezones

Indian Time: 3:30 pm

Chinese Time: 6:00 pm

Filipino Time: 6:00 pm

Korean Time: 7:00 pm

Japanese Time: 7:00 pm

European Timezones

Greenwich Mean Time: 5:00 pm

Western European Time: 5:00 pm

Central European Time: 6:00 pm

Eastern European Time: 7:00 pm

Moscow Time: 8:00 pm

North American Timezones

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 1:00 pm

Alaskan Standard Time: 2:00 pm

Pacific Standard Time: 3:00 pm

Mountain Standard Time: 4:00 pm

Central Standard Time: 5:00 pm

Eastern Standard Time: 6:00 pm

The beta for the 2.5 Update will be starting shortly, and players will be able to discover more about what is coming to the game in the following months shortly.

We're expecting that even more information for the 2.5 Update will be leaked ahead of the official release in the middle of February 2022, so keep checking back on GiveMeSport for all of the latest on the game!

