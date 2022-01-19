Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United and Aston Villa played out one of the most controversial five-minute periods in the history of English football back in April 2019.

The two sides locked horns at Elland Road in the Championship and the chaos started in the 72nd-minute when Mateusz Klich curled home the opening goal of the game.

It was fine strike from the Polish midfielder, but the Villa players were fuming due to the fact that the effort found the back of the net while Jonathan Kodjia was down injured.

Villa players had stopped and asked for the ball to be kicked out, however, Leeds didn't listen.

That resulted in a melee between the two teams and during that, Anwar El Ghazi was shown a straight red card for apparently lashing out at Patrick Bamford. Replays appeared to show there was absolutely no contact on the Leeds striker, though.

And then after that fracas, Marcelo Bielsa decided to increase the ridiculousness of the events out on the pitch tenfold by instructing his players to let Villa equalise.

Nearly all of them obliged and let the opposing team waltz through their defence, with Albert Adomah eventually rolling the ball past Kiko Casilla to level the scores at 1-1.

Pontus Jansson tried in vain to stop that from happening and that choice which went against Bielsa's wishes saw the Swedish defender questioned by his teammates.

Relive the crazy events that unfolded during the crazy 1-1 draw at Elland Road here...

Video: Leeds lets Villa score after controversial goal

Unbelievable, absolutely unbelievable.

We'd never seen it happen before and nothing remotely close to those scenes has occurred in the years since either.

When questioned about whether his decision was all about fair play or to simply help restore order after the brawl, Bielsa said: “I don’t understand the difference. I don’t see any difference.

“What happened happened and we reacted the way we reacted. You make a difference between fair play and the circumstances of the game, but for me it’s the same.

“English football is known around the world for its noble features of how we play.”

The Argentine wasn't happy with Jansson, though, adding when asked about the centre-back's infamous reaction: “Jansson didn’t want to obey the indication I gave. That diminishes my authority and I don’t know what the consequences are when you lose respect from a player.”

Villa manager Dean Smith actually felt a bit sorry for Jansson, but also insisted in his post-match interview that Leeds' decision was indeed the correct one.

“I can understand the frustration of the lad because I’ve been a player myself and that would be very difficult, when your job is to keep clean sheets and then you have to give a goal away,” the current Norwich City boss said.

“But full respect to Marcelo and Leeds United for that because it was the right decision. I think common sense prevailed and sportsmanship did with them allowing us to get the goal.

“Klich apologised to me as he came off the pitch, saying that things like that shouldn’t happen.

“I just suggested (to Bielsa) that I thought that would be a good thing and he agreed with me. I’m not sure all his players agreed.”

