Many in the gaming community are preparing for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team to release the Team Of The Year (TOTY) squad, but some may be sad to hear that leaks have revealed that Mohamed Salah has not made the starting eleven.

FUT is a great game mode and gives gamers a chance to build teams around their favourite footballers.

Ultimate Team upgrades players throughout the year and the upcoming promo is the best one of the year; TOTY.

With all the cards selected in this squad likely to get ratings 94 and above, players will be dying to get them in packs to use in their teams or sell for millions of coins.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Leaks reveal Mohamed Salah excluded from FUT TOTY squad

Leaks have been a constant issue for developers EASPORTSFIFA this year, and the squad is already known despite the TOTY squad not being announced or released until Friday 21st January 2022 at 6PM GMT.

These leaks were provided on Twitter by FUTSheriff and many reacted as there was one noticeable player missing from the squad. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has not made the starting eleven despite producing world class performances on a weekly basis in every competition.

The attackers who made the squad over him were Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski. Here is what some FIFA fans had to say following this news:

These are just a few of the reactions, but you can tell that many are not happy. There is some hope however as there will be a vote for a 12th player to be added.

No doubt Salah will be amongst the nominees for this vote, but he could easily lose out as its a fan vote and players like Cristiano Ronaldo will feature as well. This vote will be released in the near future and when it does, we will provide all the details.

The hype is building massively as we get close to the release of this TOTY promo, and hopefully players will manage to pack some of the special cards that do get released. Keep an eye on GiveMeSport for all the latest updates on this TOTY promo.

