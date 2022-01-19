Cyberpunk 2077 Next-Gen Update: Major Leak Indicates That Release is Imminent

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Next-Gen Update has been long-anticipated by players of the CD Projekt Red title, and it now appears as if it is imminently set to release.

As well as the quality of life updates that players have been hoping for, which will be coming with the 1.5 Patch, the next-gen version promises to upgrade the game for Xbox Series X|S and PS5.

CDPR are hoping that the Next-Gen version of the game will be a "soft relaunch" for the originally maligned title, and the player base that has been sticking by the developers since day 1 seemingly agrees.

Here's everything you need to know about the latest leak that indicates that the Cyberpunk 2077 Next-Gen Upgrade could be released shortly.

Next-Gen Update Leaked

Redditors on the official Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit noted that the game's history had been updated on SteamDB to add a new entry.

Apparently, on January 14th 2022, CDPR added a new build via Steam's backend, and interestingly this new build is not currently available to the public.

This has of course sent the player base into overdrive, with many speculating that this is CDPR finally releasing the Next-Gen version of the game alongside the 1.5 Patch.

Whilst this is of course not confirmed in any way, there's really no other reason for the company to make such a backend change without a Patch or major update coming soon.

With the hype/hope surrounding the changes for Cyberpunk, CDPR know full well that every move will be scrutinised and they will want to make sure that the player base knows exactly when changes and fixes are made for their AAA title.

Realistically, this backend update could be a number of changes that will be coming to the game soon, it's just difficult to confirm.

There's a new single-player DLC, the aforementioned Next-Gen version and the 1.5 Patch expected to release at some point in Q1 of 2022, so this backend update could be any one of these or all.

Whatever CDPR are looking to implement, hopefully, it will be a major jump forward for the game in terms of graphical quality and most importantly, bug fixes and gameplay.

