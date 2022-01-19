Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Another busy night for WWE NXT 2.0, as WALTER was given a new name after his main event match with Roderick Strong.

LA Knight called out Grayson Waller

After making his return in epic fashion last week, LA Knight looked to finish his unsettled business with Grayson Waller, but "The Arrogant Aussie" was ready with a restraining order against Knight.

That didn't prevent Knight's friend Dexter Lumis from getting some much-deserved payback following Waller's brutal beatdown with a chair weeks ago.

Grayson Waller def. Dexter Lumis

With LA Knight deterred due to Grayson Waller's restraining order, Dexter Lumis stepped in first to settle his own score after "The Arrogant Aussie" sidelined Lumis with a vicious steel chair attack weeks ago.

The Tortured Artist picked apart Waller with a trio of neckbreakers and a sidewalk slam, but when he went to lock in Silence outside the ring, Waller slammed him into the announce table before rolling back into the squared circle.

With Waller distracting the referee, a suited behemoth emerged from out of nowhere to launch Lumis into the ring post, allowing Waller to hit his rolling stunner and earn the victory.

The Creed Brothers def. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen in a Dusty Classic First-Round Match

The Creed Brothers punched their ticket to the semifinals of the 2022 Men's Dusty Rhodes Classic in a knock-down, drag-out fight with Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen.

The country strong duo of Briggs & Jensen smacked the brothers in the mouth but could not overcome the sheer strength of Julius and Brutus Creed.

The Diamond Mine disciples nearly rammed Jensen through the plexiglass barricade before obliterating Briggs with a huge powerslam and clothesline for the pinfall.

Dante Chen vs. Guru Raaj ended in a no-contest

Dante Chen looked to shake off the rust in his return match against Guru Raaj, but the two Superstars barely got out of the gates before Duke Hudson emerged from the crowd to destroy both competitors and send a message to the NXT Universe.

Tony D’Angelo called out Carmelo Hayes during Pete Dunne’s “memorial service”

Tony D'Angelo held a brief “memorial” for Pete Dunne after breaking a crowbar over The BruiserWeight's face in last week's Crowbar on a Pole Match.

"The Made Man of NXT" quickly transitioned to his future plans after declaring he was finished with Dunne, setting his sights on Carmelo Hayes and the NXT North American Championship.

Hayes came out to answer D'Angelo, but he was interrupted by another hopeful challenger in Cameron Grimes to set up a No. 1 Contender's Match between "The Richest Man in NXT" and D'Angelo.

Ivy Nile def. Kay Lee Ray

Kay Lee Ray looked to rage on Ivy Nile in a back-and-forth affair until NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose appeared on the apron, opening the door for Nile to reverse a KLR Bomb and roll up Ray for a quick pin.

Before Nile could even leave the ring, Rose stormed in to attack Ray with Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne joining the fray to pummel The Forever Champion.

Rose lined up to deliver a running knee but was pulled out of the ring by Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta, who ran in to even the odds and force Toxic Attraction to retreat up the entrance ramp.

Malik Blade & Edris Enofé def. Legado del Fantasma – Dusty Classic First Round Match

Malik Blade & Edris Enofé continued their Cinderella run in the Dusty Classic when the new partners pulled off the upset against Legado del Fantasma to earn a spot in the semifinals.

La Familia tried to use their numbers advantage to secure the victory with Santos Escobar repeatedly attempting to cause a distraction, but Bron Breakker came out to drag Escobar away from the ring. With Wilde yelling at Breakker, Blade pulled him off the ropes and rolled him up for the 1-2-3.

Dakota Kai def. Yulisa Leon

After their back-and-forth backstage, Yulisa Leon and Dakota Kai met in the squared circle to resolve their issues. With tag team partner Valentina Feroz cheering from ringside, Leon put Kai through her paces with some powerful acrobatic moves, but a pair of massive boots to the face knocked Leon off her feet to give Kai the win.

WALTER def. Roderick Strong

Making his singles debut on NXT 2.0, WALTER beat some respect into Roderick Strong with vicious chops and a massive kick to the face in a brutal showdown.

Not intimidated by The Ring General, Strong lived up to his name by planting WALTER with a thunderous chop of his own before delivering a picture-perfect dropkick off the top rope to the former NXT UK Champion.

The two Superstars pummeled one another in a premium live event worthy clash. With WALTER on the top rope, Strong stunned The Ring General with an enzuigiri and sent him flying with a superplex for a near-fall.

Strong continued to throw everything he had at WALTER but could not keep the leader of Imperium down as WALTER caught Strong with a ring-shaking powerbomb to earn the pinfall victory.

After the match, WALTER, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner continued the beatdown of Strong until The Creed Brothers ran in to make the save, resulting in an all-out brawl between the two factions as the show went off the air.

