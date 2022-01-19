WWE: Alexa Bliss responds to fan criticism with cryptic tweet

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Last week, Alexa Bliss returned to our screens as she made her WWE comeback.

After undergoing sinus surgery, the Monday Night Raw star took a few months away from the ring to recover and fans had been speculating over how she would be reintroduced.

Before her return, the last time viewers saw Bliss was at Extreme Rules, in a title match against Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women's Championship.

Not only did Bliss fail to capture the title, but she watched as The Queen tore up her beloved doll and sidekick Lilly.

Bliss' journey back to WWE involves a storyline where she is receiving therapy to overcome the trauma of what happened at Extreme Rules. The first instalment initially suggested she was doing well but after being shown clips of Lilly's demise, Bliss trashed her therapist's office.

The segment divided fans, with loyal Bliss supporters backing the decision to keep her dark, supernatural persona going. However, many others have been calling for the gimmick to be shelved for some time now, and were disappointed when Bliss returned exactly the same as she left.

A lot of viewers have been hoping to see the return of the Goddess era, when Bliss dominated the ring and won both the Raw and SmackDown titles, as well as the Tag Team Championship.

And while it's an ongoing debate over how Bliss' character should look, the wrestler herself has responded to recent criticism with a cryptic tweet.

"Sometimes you need to just be patient and see how things play out," she wrote.

This may well be a teaser that Bliss' gimmick is going to change in order to round off the Lilly era for good. Or, it could be an indication that the former Goddess is going to channel her inner champion through a darker, revenge-driven heel.

As the star said herself, only time will tell where her new storyline is going, but her return to the ring will certainly be an exciting one.

GiveMeSport Women has named three scenarios where WWE could book Alexa Bliss' return to the ring. Check out the list here.

News Now - Sport News