Fortnite: How to Enable Two Factor Authentication (2FA)

Fortnite is easily one of the most popular titles on the gaming market right now and account security has become more important than ever.

This has become an area of emphasis for Epic Games, the developers, who have taken steps to ensure that breaches can't be made, with players having more protection against cheaters and hackers, with what they call two-factor authentication (2FA).

Of course, this is not an exclusive problem for the Fortnite developers. Right across the gaming community, there has been widespread issues in regards to a minority of players getting the edge by cheating and stealing items and in-game currency from accounts from Call of Duty to FIFA 22.

Epic have described account security as "top priority" as they aim to keep players online, and their 2FA method also offers out a fun reward in the form of the Boogiedown Emote.

I mean, who doesn't like a good old freebie now and again? In this brief guide, we will show you how you can get 2FA up and running.

How to Enable Two Factor Authentication (2FA) on Fortnite

With 2FA enabled, you can make your account more secure than ever before! It is a must-have if you are a Fortnite player right now.

Here is the method in which you can get 2FA activated:

Go to the Epic Games website

website Select Sign In in the top-right and log into your Fortnite account.

Hover over your username in the top-right, then select Account.

Select Password & Security and scroll down to Two-Factor Authentication.

There are three options you can use to enable 2FA. They are Authenticator App, SMS Authentication, and Email Authentication. Select one and follow the relevant steps:

Authenticator App: Download and install an authenticator app on your phone. Open it and scan the QR code. A verification code will appear in the app. Enter this code in your respective browser and click Activate.

SMS Authentication: Select your country code and enter your mobile number. Click Send Code. You'll receive a verification code via text (SMS). Enter this code in your respective browser and click Activate.

Email Authentication: Your verification code will be sent to your Epic account address. Enter this code, click Continue, then click Done.

