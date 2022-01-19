Tottenham transfer news: 'Exciting' claim emerges on Spurs signing AC Milan's Franck Kessie

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur 'lead the way' for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie ahead of a potential move, according to Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge.

The 25-year-old has entered the final six months of his current contract at San Siro, and with no new deal on the horizon, it seems as though he's set to depart on a free transfer in the summer.

What is the latest news involving Kessie?

According to Italian reporter Gianluca Di Marzio (via Milan News), Kessie has turned down a lucrative new contract offer from Milan, said to be worth €6.5 million (£5.4m) per year.

It's claimed the engine room operator is holding out for €9m (£7.5m), opening the door to a possible exit, although that's unlikely to occur in the January transfer window due to his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Spurs aren't the only interested party in the Ivory Coast international, though. Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool are also listed as potential suitors for the highly-rated star.

And when looking at his underlying numbers, it's easy to understand why.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Over the last year, Kessie has ranked in the 91st percentile for touches in the attacking penalty area, 86th for blocks and 84th for both pass completion and progressive passes received for players in his position, as per FBref.com.

The African has also bagged an impressive 35 goals and provided 16 assists in 205 appearances for the Rossoneri from his defensive midfield position.

What has Bridge said about Kessie?

Despite catching the eye of United and Liverpool, Bridge has relayed information from his Sky colleague Di Marzio revealing it's Spurs who are at the front of the queue for Kessie's signature.

Full reaction on The Football Terrace as Aston Villa complete TWO-GOAL COMEBACK vs Man United!

Although perhaps frustratingly a transfer is not expected to occur this winter as the Ivorian focuses on his international duties.

Bridge told GiveMeSport: “As I say, going back to my colleague Di Marzio, he said on our transfer show last week that Tottenham will lead the way in the summer, which is exciting. The only thing with everything in life, and it's like presents, you want everything now.”

Do Tottenham need another midfielder?

At first glance, Tottenham appear to be well-stocked in midfield, with Harry Winks, Oliver Skipp, Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg battling it out for a place in Antonio Conte's two-man midfield.

1 of 8 Do you know this obscure player Tottenham signed in the January transfer window? Mounir El Hamdaoui Hélder Postiga Stéphane Dalmat Noé Pamarot

However, it's only Hojbjerg who features in the capital club's top 10 performers this season, according to WhoScored's ratings, highlighting the need for improvements in that area of the pitch.

Kessie - who was described as 'devastating' by former Milan striker Antonio Cassano - could, therefore, prove to be an extremely astute signing and one that may take Conte's charges to the next level, should he arrive in north London.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News