Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Back in 2019, Chris Jericho claimed that Former NXT UK Champion WALTER had the "worst wrestling name ever".

On last night's episode of WWE NXT 2.0, WALTER changed his name after his match with Roderick Strong.

Following the main event, in which he was victorious, WALTER took to the mic to change his name to "Gunther".

The name hasn't been received well by fans online, with many unhappy with WWE for changing what was a perfectly fine name.

One person who may be happy with WWE for changing WALTER's name is Chris Jericho, at least if the comments he made in 2019 are anything to go by.

Nearly three years ago now, Jericho took to Twitter to reveal his true feelings on WALTER's name, and they weren't positive.

Back in 2019, the former WWE Champion claimed that WALTER was the "worst wrestling name" in history.

As of right now, there is no word on why WWE decided to change WALTER's name, but some have speculated it could be in preparation for a main roster call-up.

WALTER is rumoured to be one of the NXT stars who will be featured in the Royal Rumble match later this month, but if he does appear in the match, it'll be under a new name.

As noted, the reaction to WALTER's new name hasn't been positive, so it remains to be seen whether WWE will make a u-turn or stick with their original plans.

You can watch WWE NXT live every week here in the UK on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News