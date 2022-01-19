Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5 Update: New DLC Might Bring Ghost City Of Busan as Playable Area

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be getting some free DLC content following the release of the 1.5 Patch and Next-Gen update, but what can players expect to be included?

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the additional content that CD Projekt Red could be adding to the game, but this has been pushed aside for the most part due to the litany of bugs and glitches that have had to be rectified in the meantime.

With the 1.5 Patch and Next-Gen update expected to finally bring the game into the AAA state that players have expected from the outset, we can now look forward to the potential single-player DLC that will be released.

Here's everything you need to know about the speculation surrounding the Cyberpunk 2077 free DLC content and what it may contain.

Ghost City Of Busan

Players have been speculating that the Ghost City of Busan will be introduced when the free DLC content is finally released for Cyberpunk 2077.

A prior leak indicated that the free DLC will be featuring a violent gang war in Pacifica, whilst also adding some more customisation and quality of life to the CDPR title.

In-game there is a shard that reveals more information on Busan, which was once one of the most automated cities in Korea (according to the game's lore). However, there was a release of a virus by Militech, meaning that Busan had to be placed under quarantine.

The shard also notes that satellite images found signs of life in Busan 50 years later, and it is speculated by the author of the shard that this is "leftover machinery."

Whilst it is not confirmed, there is a good chance that the new free DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 will include a new playable area. Going by CDPR's other major title, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the company do like to implement and add new regions for players to discover.

Bringing a different city into the game with a ghost town feel would certainly be a change of pace for players in Cyberpunk, and it would certainly be welcomed by many.

Here's hoping that the Ghost City of Busan is added to the game by CDPR!

