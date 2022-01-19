Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former NXT UK Champion WALTER will now be known as Gunther going forward after debuting the name on last night’s NXT 2.0.

The Austrian who has forged a massive following under the guise of WALTER both on the independent scene and since singing for NXT UK in 2018, seemed to signal the end of that moniker after he defeated Roderick Strong during Tuesday night’s NXT 2.0 show.

Grabbing the mic to declare himself the victor, he announced “The winner of this match is Gunther.” signally a name change for the 34 year-old.

WALTER, or Gunther, made his debut for WWE at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool in January 2019. Surprising the WWE Universe and confronting then WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne. He would go on to defeat The Bruiserweight and hold the NXT UK Championship for a record 870 days, before finally dropping it to Ila Dragunov at NXT TakeOver 36.

His defeat to Dragunov was seen as a sign of Walter, who for a long time had no interest in relocating to the States full time, finally being move to the NXT roster to join Imperium stablemates Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel. Now that move seems to have been rubber-stamped with a shiny new name for the Superstar.

Fans have questioned the new name for the Superstar, with many taking to social media and liking it to the famous Friends character of the same name. However, having changed his name - something which was trademarked by WWE earlier this week - it would suggest that there some big plans for the man now formally known as WALTER.

