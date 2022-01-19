Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many gaming fans are throughly enjoying FIFA Mobile 22 and we have all the latest details around new game mode Challenge Mode.

With a new game mode coming to FIFA Mobile, players may be unsure how to play, and due to this, we have made an article to explain all the details and the great new features coming to iOS and Android.

FIFA Mobile is a lot of fun, and this brand new season going live and evolving the game as we know it has excited many.

With expectations very high for this new season, the hope is that the developers have met these expectations and by the look of the game so far, they definitely have.

FIFA Mobile 22: New Challenge Mode Explained

New game modes are crucial as players love fresh content and new ways to compete both offline and online.

This new season in FIFA Mobile has brought brand new features alongside this new Challenge Mode, and it sounds like it could be very addictive.

Challenge Mode is a brand-new gauntlet mode in the game. You have to play through your FIFA matches to earn Foundation and Target Tokens.

If you win all of your matches in one day, you will get the maximum rewards. Your Challenge Mode progress resets every day at 7PM UTC time.

When you lose, your turn will end; however, there is an option to spend 200 Gems to retry from where you got knocked out.

Players should know that there are two different Challenge Modes and these are running weekly during New Beginnings.

The two different challenge modes have different matches and rewards. If you want to get the most out of this new game mode, you need to make sure you play both weeks. Here is the schedule in full.

Week 1: Friday 21st January 2022 - Sunday 23rd January 2022

Big League Kick Off:

Two Skill Games

Three PvE Matches

New Challenge:

3 Head to Head Matches

Week 2: Friday 28th January 2022 - Sunday 20th January 2022

National Qualifiers:

Two Skill Games

Three PvE Matches

New Challenge:

3 Head to Head Matches

You can find all of the latest FIFA 22 News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

