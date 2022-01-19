Brentford vs Manchester United Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A huge clash is approaching in the Premier League as Brentford and Manchester United go head to head in England's top flight and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick-off.

The two sides were meant to meet earlier in the season, but were not able to due to Covid and other issues. The game was postponed.

With the fixtures becoming huge for both sides as they look to climb the table, getting a win with one of their games in hand would give them both a good morale boost, so there is a lot at stake.

Midweek games are always a lot of fun and break up the week perfectly, so no doubt many football fans across the globe will be buzzing to watch this game.

Here is all you need to know about Brentford vs Manchester United:

Date & Time

Brentford take on Manchester United on Wednesday 19th January 2022 at the Brentford Community Stadium. The match will start at 8:00pm UK time.

How To Watch

Football fans in England who cannot attend the game will be over the moon to hear that Brentford vs Man United will be televised live on BT Sport 1. Coverage will start from 7:30pm.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the big match, you can do so via the BT Sport app or Virgin streaming service.

You need to have an account or a monthly pass to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off. The monthly pass costs £25.

Team News

Brentford are still without some of their key players due to long term injuries. This includes Josh Da Silva and David Raya.

Meanwhile the Red Devils will no doubt be without Anthony Martial following issues with Ralf Ragnick. Cristiano Ronaldo should be available to start, whilst Paul Pogba is still injured.

Predicted Brentford XI: Fernandez; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock; Rasmussen, Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry; Toney, Mbeumo

Predicted Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Elanga, Fernandes, Greenwood; Ronaldo

Head to Head

The two sides have never met nine in the Premier League in the past. This makes the game between the two a lot more exciting, and Brentford will be hoping that they can a huge win and cause an upset.

Odds

The betting markets have Manchester United as the favourites, and expectedly so.

Brentford to win: 7/2

Draw: 11/4

Manchester United to win: 3/4

Prediction

This game will be a very close contest as Brentford have done very well against the big teams at home, whilst United's form is not the best. What we do know is that this game should be a really entertaining spectacle and there should be a fair few goals on the night.

Prediction: Brentford 1-2 Manchester United

