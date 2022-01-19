Tottenham transfer news: Spurs eye £150m 'serious' strike sensation who's 'got everything'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic looks like a 'serious striker' who has 'got everything' amid increasing interest from Tottenham Hotspur, according to Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge.

Spurs are one of several sides to be heavily linked with a move for the 14-cap Serbia international in recent weeks as the race for his highly-coveted signature hots up.

What is the latest news involving Vlahovic?

According to the Daily Mail, any deal for Vlahovic would need an eye-watering £150 million outlay if he is to leave the Serie A side in the January transfer window.

The report claims that the 21-year-old's price tag has been set at £58m, while he is set to demand £300,000-per-week over a five-year contract. In addition to that, any potential suitor would have to pay £15m in fees to the player’s camp.

But despite the astronomical sums involved, Vlahovic could prove to be a smart purchase for Tottenham.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport revealed last month that Antonio Conte wants to raid his homeland and has made Vlahovic his primary transfer target.

The youngster has rapidly become one of the most promising and exciting talents in European football over the last 18 months, notching up 21 goals in 40 appearances for the Viola in 2020/21.

And Vlahovic has taken his game to the next level this time around. In just 24 outings, the 6 foot 2 beast has bagged 20 goals and provided a further four assists, catching the attention of several top teams.

What has Bridge said about Vlahovic?

Despite interest from north London rivals Arsenal, Fabrizio Romano has claimed Spurs are the perfect stepping stone for the in-demand hitman.

Meanwhile, Bridge believes Vlahovic wouldn't need any settling-in period should he make the switch to the Premier League, stating he could score a brace on his debut.

He told GiveMeSport: “He looks like a serious, serious striker. And when I say serious striker, I mean someone who can literally get straight into this Premier League and bang in a couple of goals on his debut. He looks like he's got everything.”

Would Tottenham be a good move for Vlahovic?

As Romano suggests, Spurs could be the ideal club for Vlahovic to move to at this stage in his promising career.

The likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are also reportedly keeping close tabs on the youngster's situation, but a switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium may be the wisest choice.

Conte formed a deadly strike partnership between Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez during his time at Inter and could do the same with Harry Kane and Vlahovic in north London.

Only time will tell where Vlahovic's long-term future lies, though, and Tottenham will surely face a fierce struggle to snap him up.

