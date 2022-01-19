Newcastle transfer news: Toon working on deal for 'marquee signing' compared to Jean Tigana

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Liam Kennedy reckons that Jesse Lingard would be a marquee signing for Newcastle and represent "real progress" for the club.

The Magpies have already added a high-profile signing to their squad in Kieran Trippier but aren't finished yet.

Eddie Howe's side are being linked with the Manchester United attacker, who's hardly had a look in at Old Trafford this season.

What's the latest news with Lingard?

Just like 12 months ago, the 29-year-old finds himself having to seek a loan move away from his boyhood club to improve his game-time. Lingard hasn't started a Premier League game all season, with his only two starts this term coming in the Carabao Cup and the dead rubber Champions League tie with Young Boys.

Not even the arrival of Ralf Rangnick has led to a change of fortunes for Lingard, who's played just two minutes in the German's six Premier League games in charge.

Lingard's lack of opportunities led to Tottenham speaking to his representatives about a move to North London, although a summer switch would appear likelier. However, Manchester Evening News believe that Newcastle are now pushing for a loan move for the 32-cap England international.

Newcastle are set to pay the entirety of his £100,000 per-week wages, although there's no option to buy included in the deal.

But Kennedy reckons that signing the £18m-rated attacker, who was once compared to Jean Tigana by Alex Ferguson, would signal a real step in the right direction for Howe's side, who are still sitting on just one top-flight victory this season.

What did Kennedy say about Lingard?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "If Newcastle go out and sign Jesse Lingard, it would be a marquee signing. Newcastle haven't gone out and signed those type of players for some time now, so that would represent real progress."

Would Lingard sign for Newcastle?

When Lingard returned from his spell at West Ham in the summer, being loaned to a side battling relegation just months later probably wasn't what he had in mind.

But with his situation at United showing little signs of improving, getting regular first-team football is surely top of his agenda.

Not only could Lingard be fighting for a contract next summer, with his deal at United running out, but England are in action at the end of March, while he'll be eyeing up a spot in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad at the end of the year.

Therefore, a temporary switch to St James' Park could prove the perfect place for Lingard to get his career back on track once again.

