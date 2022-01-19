Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Finn Balor has been given a new role within WWE, at least if this new report is to be believed.

Finn Balor lost to Austin Theory on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, and this could be a sign of things to come for the former NXT Champion.

According to a new report from WrestlingNews.co, WWE now sees Finn Balor's role as purely helping to get younger talent, like Theory, over.

As the report notes, the spot was previously held by Jeff Hardy, who was unfortunately released by WWE at the beginning of last month

“Yea, Finn was moved into the spot that Jeff Hardy had. He’s just there now to help get over the younger guys."

The report goes on to explain that some within WWE pushed for Balor to turn heel, but that was a few weeks ago, and there has been no movement on that front.

"There was a pitch to make him heel but that was weeks ago and I haven’t heard much about it since then"

The worrying report did not stop there, as WrestlingNews.co goes on to reiterate that Vince McMahon never saw Balor as anything more than a midcarder for his company.

On the contrary, the report notes that Balor would have been pushed to the top of WWE if Paul Heyman was back as the Executive Director of Monday Night Raw:

"Vince never saw Finn as more than just a mid card guy. Heyman would have pushed him to the moon but Vince just never saw it.”

You can watch WWE Raw live every single week over here in the UK on Monday evenings at 1am over on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News