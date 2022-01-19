Francis Ngannou copies Aaron Rogers and Odell Beckham Jr by being paid in Bitcoin

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Francis Ngannou is one of a growing number of sportsmen and women who are joining the crypto-currency world.

The UFC heavyweight champion confirmed on social media this week that he has partnered with Square's Cash App to convert half of his UFC 270 purse to Bitcoin (BTC) following a report from MMA journalist Ariel Helwani.

Ngannou's upcoming clash with Ciryl Gane this weekend will mark the last fight on his current deal.

'The Predator' signed an eight-fight contract with the UFC in December 2017 and reportedly earned $400,000 for his rematch with Stipe Miocic early last year.

However, he subsequently revealed that he plans to explore the market as a free agent, amid an ongoing dispute with UFC president Dana White.

Ngannou said in a Twitter video: “After doing a lot of research, I really believe that it's the future of money.

"Bitcoin is valuable, secure, and no-one can mess with it. That's why I'm talking half of my next UFC purse in Bitcoin, thanks to Cash App.

"I want to make Bitcoin more accessible to you all, so to match my commitment and make Bitcoin more accessible to you all, I'm giving away $300,000 dollars worth of Bitcoin."

As mentioned previously, Ngannou isn't the first athlete - and certainly won't be the last - to get in on the crypto craze while they still can.

In November, Green Bay Packers ace Aaron Rodgers posted a tweet explaining that he had also partnered with Cash App to convert an undisclosed portion of his salary to Bitcon, while Los Angeles Rams star Odell Beckham Jr also followed suit a day later.

Beckham Jr - also known as 'OBJ' - apparently went even further after tweeting that he will receive his entire salary from the Rams in Bitcoin as part of a new deal with Cash App.

The three-time Pro Bowler parted ways with the Cleveland Browns late last year and signed a one-year contract with the Rams, which is reportedly worth up to to $4.25 million with a base salary of $750,000 per month, according to reports.

However, other celebrities haven't been quite so lucky, as Floyd Mayweather has been hit with a class action lawsuit over his alleged involvement in a cryptocurrency scam.

It is understood that Mayweather, Kim Kardashian and Paul Pierce have all been accused of taking part in an organised pump-and-dump scheme with EthereumMax (EMAX) co-founders Steve Gentile and Giovanni Perone, 'causing investors to purchase these losing investments at inflated prices.'

