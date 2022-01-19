Ronaldo, Messi, Rooney, Kaka: Who was the most valuable footballer in 2007?
The footballing world was very, very different back in 2007.
Manchester United and Barcelona were two of the most feared teams on the planet, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were still approaching the peaks of their incredible careers.
You also had Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Thierry Henry, Wayne Rooney, Kaka, Ronaldinho and many other legendary figures wreaking havoc in their respective leagues and in the Champions League.
But who was the most valuable footballer on the planet 15 years ago?
Well, Transfermarkt provided the answer to that very question a little while back and their list of the 25 most valuable players in 2007 really is wall-to-wall legends.
So, let's take a look...
The 25 most valuable footballers in 2007 (25-11)
25. Andrea Pirlo (AC Milan) - €30 million
24. Robinho (Real Madrid) - €30.5 million
23. Xavi Hernandez (Barcelona) - €31 million
22. Anderson (Man Utd) - €31.5 million
21. Adriano (Inter Milan) - €32 million
20. John Terry (Chelsea) - €33 million
19. Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus) - €33 million
18. Cristiano Ronaldo (Man Utd) - €34 million
17. David Villa (Valencia) - €35 million
16. Michael Ballack (Chelsea) - €35 million
15. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Inter Milan) - €35 million
14. Fernando Torres (Atletico Madrid) - €36 million
13. Wayne Rooney (Man Utd) - €36 million
12. Arjen Robben (Chelsea) - €36 million
11. Samuel Eto'o (Barcelona) - €38 million
Despite finishing second for both the FIFA World Player of the Year and Ballon d'Or awards in 2007, a 22-year-old Ronaldo was only the 18th most valuable footballer in the world.
Does his eternal rival Messi feature in the top 10? Well, the answer to that question is below...
The 25 most valuable footballers in 2007 (10-1)
10. Didier Drogba (Chelsea) - €38.5 million
9. Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) - €38.5 million
8. Frank Lampard (Chelsea) - €39.75 million
7. Francesco Totti (AS Roma) - €40 million
6. Ruud van Nistelrooy (Real Madrid) - €40.5 million
5. Andriy Shevchenko (Chelsea) - €46 million
4. Thierry Henry (Arsenal) - €50 million
3. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - €60 million
2. Kaka (AC Milan) - €70 million
1. Ronaldinho (Barcelona) - €80 million
Yes, he does. Messi was the third-most valuable footballer in 2007, with an overall valuation nearly double that of Ronaldo's.
The little Argentine was pipped to top spot by fellow Barcelona legend Ronaldinho, with the 2007 World Player of the Year and Ballon d'Or winner Kaka in second.
It really is a glorious, legend-filled list, isn't it? Football just isn't the same anymore...