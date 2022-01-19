Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The footballing world was very, very different back in 2007.

Manchester United and Barcelona were two of the most feared teams on the planet, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were still approaching the peaks of their incredible careers.

You also had Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Thierry Henry, Wayne Rooney, Kaka, Ronaldinho and many other legendary figures wreaking havoc in their respective leagues and in the Champions League.

But who was the most valuable footballer on the planet 15 years ago?

Well, Transfermarkt provided the answer to that very question a little while back and their list of the 25 most valuable players in 2007 really is wall-to-wall legends.

So, let's take a look...

The 25 most valuable footballers in 2007 (25-11)

25. Andrea Pirlo (AC Milan) - €30 million

24. Robinho (Real Madrid) - €30.5 million

23. Xavi Hernandez (Barcelona) - €31 million

22. Anderson (Man Utd) - €31.5 million

21. Adriano (Inter Milan) - €32 million

20. John Terry (Chelsea) - €33 million

19. Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus) - €33 million

18. Cristiano Ronaldo (Man Utd) - €34 million

17. David Villa (Valencia) - €35 million

16. Michael Ballack (Chelsea) - €35 million

15. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Inter Milan) - €35 million

14. Fernando Torres (Atletico Madrid) - €36 million

13. Wayne Rooney (Man Utd) - €36 million

12. Arjen Robben (Chelsea) - €36 million

11. Samuel Eto'o (Barcelona) - €38 million

Despite finishing second for both the FIFA World Player of the Year and Ballon d'Or awards in 2007, a 22-year-old Ronaldo was only the 18th most valuable footballer in the world.

Does his eternal rival Messi feature in the top 10? Well, the answer to that question is below...

The 25 most valuable footballers in 2007 (10-1)

10. Didier Drogba (Chelsea) - €38.5 million

9. Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) - €38.5 million

8. Frank Lampard (Chelsea) - €39.75 million

7. Francesco Totti (AS Roma) - €40 million

6. Ruud van Nistelrooy (Real Madrid) - €40.5 million

5. Andriy Shevchenko (Chelsea) - €46 million

4. Thierry Henry (Arsenal) - €50 million

3. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - €60 million

2. Kaka (AC Milan) - €70 million

1. Ronaldinho (Barcelona) - €80 million

Yes, he does. Messi was the third-most valuable footballer in 2007, with an overall valuation nearly double that of Ronaldo's.

The little Argentine was pipped to top spot by fellow Barcelona legend Ronaldinho, with the 2007 World Player of the Year and Ballon d'Or winner Kaka in second.

It really is a glorious, legend-filled list, isn't it? Football just isn't the same anymore...

