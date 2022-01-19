Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There is a lot more to UFC than just knockouts.

That being said, this is what gets fans out of their seats and it's what gets remembered for years to come.

Knockouts require lethal strikes and thus, here are the top 10 greatest UFC strikers of all time, according to MMA Sucka.

10. Alistair Overeem

Starting at 10 with Alistair Overeem, one of the most decorated strikers in the history of the sport. He first appeared in MMA at 19 and with an undefeated stretch of 11 bouts, from 2007 to 2013, there is no doubting his legendary status.

9. Edson Barboza

Next, to Edson Barboza, who is famed for many things, most notably his sickening wheel kick KO of Terry Etim at UFC 142, this coming in the third round. With his Muay Thai background, “Junior” was a lethal finisher.

8. Jon Jones

There aren’t many more iconic fighters to have graced the Octagon than Jon Jones. Bones’ creativity and wrestling, combined with stunning finishing, has seen him overcome fellow greats such as Chael Sonnen and, of course, Daniel Cormier.

7. Stephen Thompson

With the nickname Wonderboy, you have to be something special, and Stephen Thompson certainly fits that bill. Thompson is known for an American Kenpo style of karate and this makes him all the more unique. He is hard to get your hands on and that has been the downfall of many of his opponents.

6. Mirko Filipovic

Thirty of your 38 UFC wins coming by way of KO/TKO says it all for a true striker. Mirko Filipovic is yet another legendary character on this list, just ask anyone who fell victim to his fierce left head kick.

5. Jose Aldo

Jose Aldo was, of course, the first ever UFC featherweight champion and that alone gets him high up this list. Going undefeated for 18 fights, spanning well over a decade, is no mean feat, and so there is no surprise that Aldo will remain in the history books for years to come.

4. Max Holloway

Max Holloway certainly doesn’t lack confidence, labelling himself as the best boxer in the UFC, but in fairness, he can back it up. The aforementioned Aldo lost his featherweight championship to Holloway at UFC 212 after all. “Blessed” is the depiction of a solid striker and along with a rock-solid chin and that never-say-die spirit, he is an entertainer and then some.

3. Conor McGregor

Love him or loathe him, “The Notorious” Conor McGregor was guaranteed to feature here. The Irishman talks the talk outside of the Octagon, but in fairness to him, more often than not he walks the walk too. Iconic KO wins and iconic quotes, he is a household name. It is hard to mention Conor and not rehash that famous one-punch win over the previously mentioned Aldo after just 13 seconds at UFC 194.

2. Israel Adesanya

If you’re ahead of McGregor in this list, then you must be doing something right, and my god does Israel Adesanya do it RIGHT. His size and reach strikes fear into the hearts of opponents and then his deceptive speed makes it almost unfair. Who can forget him claiming the UFC middleweight belt back in October 2019 as he bettered Robert Whittaker Down Under.

1. Anderson Silva

Finally then, to many, the greatest striker of all time Anderson Silva. The Brazilian was excellent at getting into the head of his opponents and then striking when he saw an opening. A 16-fight winning streak from 2006 to 2013 speaks for itself, he was seemingly unbeatable in his pomp and everyone feared “The Spider.”

There it is then. Do you agree? If not, what do you think?

