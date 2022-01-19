Next Everton manager: 'Terrible' claim emerges on big name Moshiri wants with 60% win rate

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton appointing Jose Mourinho as manager would be a "terrible idea", says journalist Dean Jones.

The AS Roma boss is just one person who is currently being considered by Farhad Moshiri and the Toffees board following the sacking of Rafael Benitez.

What is the latest news involving Mourinho?

According to Sky Sports, Mourinho is under consideration for the gig in the Goodison Park dugout, though he is said to be happy with life at the Stadio Olimpico.

The same report states that another ex-Chelsea manager in Frank Lampard is also in contention, while former Everton player Wayne Rooney remains a possibility, too.

In the meantime, Duncan Ferguson will take charge of the team, with his appointment as caretaker manager having been confirmed on the club's official website on Tuesday.

It is not Ferguson's first time at the helm after the Scotsman took the reins temporarily back in 2019, guiding the Merseyside club to victory against Chelsea after Marco Silva's dismissal.

What has Jones said about Mourinho to Everton?

Mourinho, of course, has a lot of experience managing in England after spells with Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United.

In total, the 58-year-old has managed 362 times in the Premier League and won 217 games, giving him a win rate of 60%.

Even so, Jones does not think the Toffees hiring him would be the wisest of choices. The transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: "Jose Mourinho, personally, I think would be a terrible idea for Everton right now."

Should Everton appoint Mourinho?

Everton have tried the big-name approach and it has not really worked. In his one and only full season with the Merseyside outfit, the best Carlo Ancelotti could manage was 10th.

And, of course, more recently, Benitez had an absolute torrid time in the Goodison Park dugout. Under the Spaniard, Everton could only muster up five league wins before his departure.

Would Mourinho fare any better? Unless they improve their recruitment, the answer is probably not.

The Toffees have spent big in recent years, bringing in the likes of Alex Iwobi for £34m and Moise Kean for around £27m. However, such signings have failed to deliver, with the former managing just six goals since his arrival and the latter no longer at the club.

It is hard to imagine Mourinho in his prime saving Everton with their current transfer strategy. And with Mourinho not even at the peak of his powers, being dismissed from his last three jobs before Roma, it is easy to see why Jones is against this move.

