Luis Suarez was one of the most clinical strikers the Premier League has ever seen.

But it looks as though the Uruguayan could soon be making a return to the English top-flight.

Spanish football reporter Gerard Romero has claimed that Suarez is now ‘focused’ on moving back to the Premier League and is being backed to link up with former Liverpool teammates Steven Gerrard and Philippe Coutinho at Aston Villa.

Having moved from the Merseyside club to Barcelona at the end of the 2014 season, the prolific forward spent six years at the Blaugrana before moving to Atletico Madrid in 2020.

But it seems that a Premier League homecoming is likely to be on the cards for Suarez, who has also turned down offers from several other clubs, including South American sides Palmeiras, Corinthians, and Atlético Mineiro.

If he does sign for Gerrard’s side, he’ll return to the Premier League a Champions League winner and five-time Spanish champion.

But it was with Gerrard at Liverpool when Suarez really made a name for himself and a video has gone viral showing how prolific the striker was for the Reds during their 2013/2014 season.

Scoring 31 times for Brendan Rodgers’ side that came close to ending Liverpool's 30-year wait for a league title, Suarez outclassed every other striker in the Premier League to win the Golden Boot award by 10 goals.

The video gives a glimpse at just how incredible some of those strikes were and includes Suarez’s wonder goals against Norwich and two jaw-dropping free-kicks against Everton and Chelsea.

Take a look at the throwback below and remind yourself of just how devastating the poacher was at turning opposition defenders inside-out.

It’s safe to say Villa fans will be excited about the prospect of signing the Uruguayan.

The compilation also plays as a reminder of his qualities as an elite assist maker and can be seen in the video teeing up all of Coutinho, Raheem Sterling and Daniel Sturridge with some insane flicks and through balls.

That season, 34-year-old set his teammates up a whopping 12 times to become the second-highest assist maker in the league, just falling short of the top spot to Gerrard.

And Twitter users have been reminiscing on just how good the striker was for Liverpool, with some going as far as comparing Suarez to Brazil’s Ronaldo.

Check out their reactions below…

There’s no doubt he’ll link up well with Ollie Watkins, Danny Ings and Coutinho in Villa’s forward line.

But the Claret and Blues may have to wait until the summer to acquire the player, with Suarez’s current Atletico contract set to run out in June.

