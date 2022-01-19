Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England’s hopes in the men’s Ashes ended sooner than the 14-day quarantine period the players had to undergo, but the women’s competition will be a lot more fiercely contested.

The Women’s Ashes, a multi-format event contested by England and Australia, will be a precursor to the Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand in March.

As a result, the schedule for the competition has been moved forward to allow players to undertake a 10-day quarantine once they arrive in New Zealand for the World Cup.

With the new dates now confirmed, GiveMeSport Women runs through everything you need to know for the Women’s Ashes.

When does the Women’s Ashes start?

The Women’s Ashes gets underway tomorrow (January 20th) with the first of three Twenty20 contests at the Adelaide Oval. The second will take place on January 22nd, with the third on January 23rd.

Competition then moves to the Manuka Oval in Canberra for a test match from January 27th to 30th.

Three one-day internationals will conclude the event on February 3rd, 6th and 8th. These will be split between the Manuka Oval and the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

How does the Women’s Ashes work?

The Women’s Ashes will be decided on points. Four points will be available for winning the Test, with two points available for each limited-overs match.

Who are the favourites to win the Women’s Ashes?

England are the 50-over world champions, but Australia lifted the T20 crown in 2020, and only had a world record 26-match winning run in one-day internationals ended by India in September.

Australia have also held the Ashes since 2015. The last series to be played Down Under, at the end of 2017, was drawn. England then won only one of the seven matches between the two sides when they last met in 2019.

With the added benefit of a home advantage, Australia will be considered the favourites to win this year’s edition of the Women’s Ashes. But do not rule England out.

Team news

England squad: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

Australia squad: Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Meg Lanning (captain), Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck.

England will also be taking an 'A' side to the Women’s Ashes for the first time, providing added competition for places.

The 'A' side features a number of stars who made a name for themselves at The Hundred last year, including Issy Wong, Alice Capsey and Lauren Bell.

How to watch the Women’s Ashes

The Women’s Ashes will be shown on BT Sport 1 and can also be streamed via the BT Sport app.

Jules Breach will present the coverage, accompanied by former England players Lydia Greenway and Ebony Rainford-Brent on punditry.

Alison Mitchell and Jason Richardson will be on commentary alongside a number of former Australia players, including Lisa Sthalekar, Holly Ferling, Trent Copeland, Callum Ferguson and Brad Hodge.

News Now - Sport News