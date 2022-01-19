Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In UFC, and in all sports really, there are constant debates about who the best stars are.

The acronym GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) is thrown around constantly, whether it be LeBron James vs Michael Jordan in the NBA or Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo in the footballing world, it is non-stop all around us.

Focusing on MMA and the man himself Dana White has had his say, naming the podium for his GOATs, but seemingly in no particular order.

What is most telling is that he doesn't name either Conor McGregor or Khabib Nurmagomedov.

There are so many fighters he could have called out, but he chose just three, as well as a fourth who he touted to soon break in.

Starting first with the man who White claimed is knocking on the door and will soon be there. The star in question is Kamaru Usman.

Usman, the Nigerian Nightmare, as of September 2021 is at the very top of the UFC men’s pound for pound standings.

On the Dave Portnoy show, not only did White sound out Usman, but he also revealed his top three.

“You’d have to go Anderson Silva, GSP, Jones. Usman is getting up there too.”

Anderson Silva’s success is heavily trodden ground, dominating the middleweight division year after year. St-Pierre won belts in two different divisions and he also was a dominant force in his pomp. Finally then to Jon “Bones” Jones, a truly iconic fighter. Not only is he the youngest champion in the history of the UFC, but he overcame the best of the best.

Going back to Kamaru Usman, and whilst this may surprise some, Dana White has always spoke highly of him.

“He just broke his record tonight [after UFC 258]. If you look at what he just did, he broke his record for consecutive wins [in the welterweight division], and if this guy keeps rolling, if Usman can keep doing what he’s doing, he’s going to go down as the greatest welterweight ever. Fact.

“Just look at who he’s fought and who he has to fight here in the future, it’s undeniable that this guy will go down as the best welterweight.”

White really has waxed lyrical about Usman in the past and so there is plenty of pressure on his shoulders.

White is evidently a massive fan of the Nigerian, and along with this, he named the podium of best UFC fighters of all time.

What do you make of his shouts?

