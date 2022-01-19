Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It’s the name change that is breaking the internet and now former WWE star Keith Lee has reacted to WALTER’s shocking new name, Gunther.

As last night’s NXT 2.0 show ended, and at the culmination of the Austrian’s win over Roderick Strong, WALTER grabbed the microphone and declared: “The winner of this match is… Gunther”. Apparently ending the WALTER chapter of his career.

The name change didn’t go down well with fans and now former NXT Champion Keith Lee has shared his thoughts on the newly named Gunther. Sympathising with the leader of Imperium by saying...

Man....if what I'm hearing is real....Poor Walter

Earlier this week WWE had trademarked the name Gunther Stark, fuelling speculation that a new character was about to be debuted and possibly in some relation to fellow NXT talent Zoey Stark. However, it now looks as though the name - without the Stark - has been earmarked for the 34-year-old’s move to NXT 2.0.

Lee himself was no stranger to name changes during his time in WWE. Having been given the ‘Limitless’ moniker throughout his NXT run, that was later dropped when he moved to Monday Night Raw and he was eventually renamed Keith ‘Bearcat’ Lee or Bearcat Lee as a homage to Bearcat Wright, the trailblazing star of the 1950s and 60s. That was until he release from the company in November of last year.

