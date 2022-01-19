Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United comeback hasn't exactly gone to plan thus far.

The Portuguese superstar returned to Old Trafford after 12 years away back in the summer and many thought he'd be the catalyst for a Premier League title challenge.

Sadly for United fans, that hasn't materialised, despite the fact Ronaldo has scored a fair amount of goals - 14 in 22 games across all competitions to be exact.

The Red Devils currently sit seventh in the Premier League ahead of their must-win game away at Brentford on Wednesday evening.

United trail table-toppers Manchester City by a whopping 24 points and are five behind West Ham in the final Champions League qualification spot.

That's simply not good enough and if they fail to turn their season around and at the very least finish fourth, Ronaldo may be off.

Could Ronaldo leave Man Utd in the summer?

According to a report by The Sun, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will seek an exit from the club if they don't qualify for next season's Champions League.

There's apparently been talks this week between Ronaldo's camp and Richard Arnold, who will takeover as United's new Chief Executive next month.

And Ronaldo's team are concerned with the Red Devils' current predicament, with the player himself desperate to continue winning trophies in the latter stages of his career - something which looks impossible at Old Trafford right now.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus forward recently voiced his frustration over United's struggles in a rather explosive interview with Sky Sports, which we reported on HERE.

Ronaldo is also said to be shocked at the lack of intensity from players in training at Carrington compared to his previous stint at the club between 2003 and 2009 - when he won trophies galore.

All in all, it's not been the 'dream' comeback many anticipated whatsoever.

Ralf Rangnick faces the almost impossible task of galvanising United's array of superstars as interim boss, something which he hasn't come close to completing yet.

And if the manager and players don't get their act together sooner rather than later, the team's talisman probably won't be in the north of England come the start of the 2022/23 campaign...

