My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble: Release Date, Leaks and Everything You Need to Know

My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble is an upcoming 24-player battle royale game that will see players take charge of heroes and villains from the popular anime and manga series.

Fans of the franchise are already getting excited about the new battle royale title being released on console and PC.

Here's everything you need to know about My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble, including the potential release date, leaks and more.

Release Date

Unfortunately, there is not currently a release date confirmed for the game, but we do know when the Playstation 4-exclusive beta will be taking place.

It was confirmed that the beta will be running from Wednesday 2nd February 2022 to Sunday 6th February 2022. It's worth noting that these dates are only for players in Japan.

The beta's playable characters will be:

All Might

Bakugo

Cementoss

Dabi

Deku

Himiko Toga

Mt. Lady

Mr. Compress

Shigaraki

Todoroki

Tsuyu

Uraraka

When the game is finally released, it is set to be available across Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch and will be free-to-play.

Here is a translated overview of the systems in the game, translated by Gematsu:

Quirk and Cooperate

We’re here! A 24-player, team-based, My Hero Academia battle royale!

Fight to survive to the bitter end in an eight-team battle royale with three players per team.

24-Player Battle Royale

Utilize each character’s “Quirk” in combat!

Each character’s strengths—such as offense, support, and disruption—are completely different depending on their “Quirk.” Utilize their strengths and make up for their weaknesses to survive the fierce fight.

Collect the Skill Cards scattered throughout the stage to vastly strengthen your Quirk Skills. Which Quirk Skills you improve is up to you.

The Skill Cards supported by each character vary. Collecting each other’s Skill Cards and strengthening the team as a whole is the key to victory.

Become a Hero or Villain

Citizens who were unable to escape are scattered across the map. With Heroes rescuing citizens and Villains attacking them, doing what they excel in will bring benefits to the whole team.

Leaks

There are not currently any major leaks for the game, but we're expecting there to be quite a few when the official beta begins in February 2022.

We will update this page as and when the leaks begin pouring out for My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble!

