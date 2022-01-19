Tower of Fantasy Release Date: When Does the Game Come Out?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tower of Fantasy is an upcoming brand new MMORPG, developed by Hotta Studios and published by Perfect World, but what is the game's release date?

The game will be a free-to-play title developed using Unreal Engine 4, with a mixture of action-RPG, open-world and major narrative elements.

The new gacha title is being compared to the likes of Genshin Impact and could end up being one of the biggest franchises on the market when it is finally released.

Here's everything you need to know about the release date of Tower of Fantasy on PC, Android and iOS.

Tower of Fantasy Release Date

Unfortunately, we do not currently have an official release date for Tower of Fantasy. The original teaser trailer for the game was released back in 2020, but there has not been a huge amount of information beyond that.

The developers have hosted some closed beta tests since the announcement of the game, but up to this point they have only been available on mobile devices and in Chinese. It's proving quite difficult to find much information on the English version of the game.

The final Open Beta of the game was apparently launched on Thursday 16th December 2021 and is open to all players.

Players who managed to get into the 'Ultimate Beta' of the game stated that there is still a ton of work to do to the game, especially if it hopes to be challenging the likes of Genshin Impact to be the top of the pile when it comes to gacha titles.

A "representative" of the developers claimed online that the global version of the game will not be launched at the same time as the Chinese version. This is not definitive, as Hotta themselves have not confirmed that the claimant representative is in fact part of the company.

These claims were made on Reddit, so it is absolutely worth taking them with a grain of salt.

As a prediction, we expect that the game will be available for a global audience in either late 2022 or early 2023. We will update this game as and when Hotta Studios and Perfect World confirm the official worldwide release date for Tower of Fantasy!

