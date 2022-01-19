Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE has some big plans for Austin Theory in the men's Royal Rumble match later this month, at least if this new report is to be believed.

Over the last few months, it has become incredibly evident that WWE higher-ups have high hopes for Austin Theory.

Ever since his latest call-up to the main roster last year, Theory has mixed it up with the likes of Finn Balor, Jeff Hardy and Rey Mysterio, all former World Champions in WWE.

Theory has also been paired with Vince McMahon on WWE TV since Survivor Series in November, which is usually a good sign that WWE higher-ups have faith in you.

Theory's push is set to continue in the Royal Rumble match on January 29, with the former NXT star set to be given a high spotlight in the match.

WrestlingNews.co is reporting that Theory is going to "get time to shine" in the men's match later this month.

The report even goes on to state that as of right now, the plan is for him to be one of the final participants in the match:

”Austin Theory is going to get time to shine in the Rumble match. Last I heard was he will be in the final 4 or 5 at the end of the match.”

As can be seen above, Austin Theory ended up beating the aforementioned Finn Balor on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

Speaking of Balor, a worrying report has indicated that WWE only views him as someone who will help get younger guys over.

The report claims that Vince McMahon never saw Balor as anything more than a mid-carder, which you can read more about by clicking here.

