Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Season 2 Update: Patch Notes, Release Date and More

The Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Season 2 update is on its way and we have all the latest information around the details of the patch notes and when it will be released.

This is the first season since Vanguard was released and a new Warzone map named Caldera was released, and it hasn't had the success that the developers would have wanted it to have.

There are a couple of reasons for this, but the main one has been to the sheer amount of bugs, crashes and issues in the game.

Hopefully this upcoming update sorts out all the big issues in Warzone and makes it a much more enjoyable experience for everyone.

Here is everything you need to know about the Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Season 2 Update:

Release Date

The reloaded update recently went live on Thursday 13th January 2022, and the gaming community are over the moon to see what this reloaded update has done; however, they now wait for the big update that will come with season 2.

We do not have an official release date; however, the Warzone Season 1 battle pass expires on Tuesday 1st February 2022.

Typically when a battle pass ends in any Call of Duty game, the next season starts, so we should expect to see Season 2 go live on Tuesday 1st February 2022 as well.

Patch Notes

With the update not live, the patch notes have not been released. This season 2 update will be a huge update as it is sorting out a lot of issues, and it also will be bringing a lot of new content to the game so be sure to read them when they go live. This should be around Tuesday 1st February 2022.

Like every other Call of Duty season we have had in the past, this update will bring new operators, game modes, weapons, minor map changes and other cosmetics, so it is definitely an update that the gaming community should be very excited for.

When the patch notes do go live, we will have all of them available for you to see right here at GiveMeSport, so keep an eye on this page for all the updates.

