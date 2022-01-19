Final Fantasy All Saints Wake 2022: Start Date, Requirements, Start Time and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Final Fantasy XIV All Saints Wake 2022 event is set to begin and we've got all of the information you need ahead of this seasonal treat.

The event was originally designed for Halloween 2021, to give newer players the chance to get in on the event that older gamers had experienced in years prior.

Unfortunately, the developers were unable to get the event out in time due to time constraints and the fact that the massive Endwalker release was coming in December 2021. Square Enix has now decided to release the event in early 2022.

Here's everything you need to know about Final Fantasy XIV All Saints Wake 2022, including the start date, requirements to participate and more.

Start Date

Final Fantasy XIV All Saints Wake 2022 is set to start on Thursday 20th January 2022 and will run until Wednesday 2nd February 2022.

Requirements

Square Enix has confirmed that the following requirements must be met in order to take part in All Saints Wake 2022:

Players must be a minimum of Level 15

Players must first complete the quest "It's Probably Pirates."

Once players have completed all of the requirements needed, they will need to head towards Old Gridania at X=10.4 and Y=8.4. Here they can meet the Guild Investigator to begin the event’s questline.

Start Time

As noted, the event will be starting Thursday 20th January 2022. The actual start time for the All Saints Wake 2022 is 8 am GMT.

The event will be ending at 14:59 on Wednesday 2nd February 2022.

Players will be able to get five different armour pieces and three items during the All Saints' Wake 2022 event.

The rewards include Clown’s hat, top, bottoms, short gloves, and boots. As well as this, players will be able to obtain a Haunted Pumpkin Set, a Pumpkin Flower Vase, and a copy of Modern Cosmetics.

It is worth noting that seasonal quests cannot be completed after the event has concluded, so make sure that you get on these before the end date in February!

