Valorant Episode 4 Act 2: Leaks, Release Date, Patch Notes, Battle Pass and More

The developers of Valorant are expected to be currently working on the development of Episode 4 Act 2 - the next chapter for the first-person shooter.

This game has been rapidly increasing in popularity over the past 12 months, with Riot Games taking the aspect of eSports very seriously and integrating it well with a title that has gone down well with the gaming community.

While it may be some time away until Episode 4 Act 2 is released, there is no harm in looking ahead in regards to what the developers might have on the agenda.

Last time out, we saw an array of changes to Valorant, including the introduction of the newest agent Neon, along with minor tweaks to both Bind and Breeze maps.

Enough talk! Here is everything that we know about Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 so far:

Release Date

At the time of writing, an official release date has not been confirmed by Riot Games.

However, what we do know is that, over the past few new Acts, there has been a two-month gap between each one coming out.

Therefore, we believe that Episode 4 Act 2 will be launched by the end of March 2022.

Of course, this is just speculation and we will update this section if any new details come to light.

Leaks

All leaks concerning Valorant (not related to Riot Games announcements) from across news, influencers and social media, will feature in this section of the article once information becomes available.

Patch Notes

The comprehensive list of patch notes will appear here as soon as Riot Games release them in due course.

Battle Pass

Any details concerning the upcoming Battle Pass that will come with Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 will appear here.

The Battle Pass is expected to cost players around 1000 Valorant Points, which equals out to around £7.

