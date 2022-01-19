Everton manager news: Moshiri 'tempted' by 36 y/o who'd 'bring completely different vibe'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is tempted to welcome Wayne Rooney back to Goodison Park and put him in charge alongside Duncan Ferguson, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Toffees sacked manager Rafa Benitez on Sunday, with a 2-1 defeat to then-bottom side Norwich City proving to be the final straw.

What's the latest news involving Ferguson and Rooney?

Ferguson has been appointed as Everton's caretaker manager as the club hierarchy continues to search for a permanent successor to Benitez.

It is the second time the Scotsman has been put in temporary charge of the Merseyside club having also enjoyed four fixtures at the helm ahead of Carlo Ancelotti moving into the hot seat a little over two years ago.

The Telegraph have revealed Rooney is set to be interviewed for the role vacated by Benitez after being added to a four-man shortlist pieced together by chairman Bill Kenwright.

Rooney is currently in charge of Championship side Derby County, where he has racked up 19 wins in 64 matches.

The 36-year-old has got the Rams to within eight points of safety despite the club having 21 points deducted this season.

Enter Giveaway

What has Dean Jones said about Everton's managerial search?

Jones believes Rooney would be open to leaving Derby in favour of returning to his boyhood club in a managerial capacity.

The journalist reckons Rooney, along with Ferguson, would be able to bring a feel-good factor back to Goodison Park.

He understands Moshiri and Kenwright are considering having Rooney and Ferguson in the dugout together.

Another disaster for Chelsea as Brighton seal DRAW at the AMEX! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I think an offer to Wayne Rooney would really get him thinking and it would bring a completely different vibe to Everton right now, especially if you combined him with Duncan Ferguson.

"I think that's a really interesting path to explore and one that they are tempted to go down."

Why are Ferguson and Rooney being considered?

A wretched run of form has seen Everton win just once in the Premier League since September.

Sitting just six points above the drop zone, the Toffees are in serious danger of being dragged into a relegation dogfight and they may opt to give the job to someone who knows the club inside out.

Ferguson and Rooney would certainly tick that box as they have the Everton DNA within them having featured for the club during their playing days.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Everton won? 11 4 9 6

Although he is currently in caretaker charge, Ferguson scored 68 goals in 261 appearances for the Merseyside club during his playing career.

The 50-year-old also won the FA Cup, while Rooney featured 188 times over the course of two spells with Everton.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News