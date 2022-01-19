Newcastle transfer news: Fresh update as Magpies enter talks over 'dynamic' 6'1 star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United are looking to sign Mitchel Bakker after prioritising welcoming left-sided stars to St James' Park, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Magpies have already been busy in the January window, having acquired Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood for £12million and £25million respectively, but it appears there is more business to be done before the end of the month.

What's the latest news involving Bakker?

MailOnline have revealed Newcastle are in talks over a move for Bayer Leverkusen left-back Bakker.

The report suggests the Magpies are offering the Bundesliga side the opportunity to make a quick profit after signing the 6 ft 1 ace in a deal worth up to £8.5million from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

The 21-year-old Dutchman was described as a 'technically versatile and dynamic wide player' by Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes upon his arrival in Germany and penned a £24,000-per-week contract lasting until the summer of 2025, meaning his current employers are in a strong negotiating position.

Should he make the switch to Tyneside, Bakker would provide stiff competition for Matt Ritchie, Jamal Lewis and Paul Dummett.

It is well documented that Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe, who took charge in November, has been keen to strengthen his left-back options after submitting a £22.5million bid for Lucas Digne which, if successful, would have involved midfielder Sean Longstaff going in the opposite direction.

However, the Magpies failed in their pursuit of the Frenchman after he joined Premier League rivals Aston Villa in a deal worth up to £25million from Everton.

Enter Giveaway

What has Dean Jones said about Bakker?

Jones understands Newcastle have been offered a host of players since the January transfer window opened for business.

That is because a £305million takeover led by the Saudi Arabia-based Public Investment Fund resulted in the Magpies becoming the richest club in world football.

Another disaster for Chelsea as Brighton seal DRAW at the AMEX! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Jones believes Bakker is firmly on the Premier League strugglers' radar ahead of a potential switch being completed.

The transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: "Newcastle are looking at a lot of left-sided options and Bakker has emerged as someone that might be available.

"So many players are being offered to them right now and it’s a constant job of reassessing. To be honest, it’s hard to keep up with who they are serious about!"

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player Newcastle signed in the January transfer window? Davide Santon Valentino Lazaro Rémy Cabella Remie Streete

What will Bakker offer Newcastle?

Although he has primarily featured at left-back, Bakker has shown he can be an attacking threat by scoring once and adding a further three assists since joining Leverkusen.

He has also impressed on the international stage, registering six goal contributions in 12 appearances for the Netherlands under-21s.

Bakker may be in the early stages of his career, but he has already won plenty of silverware while on the books of PSG and Ajax.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News