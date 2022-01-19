Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wayne Rooney is in the frame to be the next permanent Everton manager.

The Manchester United legend is currently working wonders at Derby County, despite the fact the Championship team have been hit with an enormous -21 point deduction this season.

According to the BBC, Rooney is being viewed by the Toffees as a potential replacement for Rafael Benitez, who was sacked last Sunday afternoon following a 2-1 loss away at Norwich City.

Duncan Ferguson will take charge of Everton for the time being while the club's hierarchy work out who they want to be the next manager.

If Rooney were to return to Goodison Park in the dugout, it would be quite the homecoming.

England's record goalscorer is a pretty popular man among the blue half of Merseyside. He enjoyed two seperate spells at the club as a player, the last of them coming in 2017/18.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Rooney spent the entire season at Everton before joining DC United in the summer of 2018, playing 31 times in the Premier League and scoring 10 goals.

He even captained the Toffees in a match against former team United and in the tunnel before kick-off, the 36-year-old was in no mood for niceties while wearing the jersey of his beloved boyhood club.

The Red Devils' captain Paul Pogba shook hands with a number of Everton players - including ex-teammate Michael Keane - and the Frenchman clearly wanted to do the same with Rooney, who he played with for a season under Jose Mourinho.

But the Everton man stood firm and deliberately ignored Pogba for the entire time they were next to each other in the tunnel.

Check out footage of the incident here...

Video: Rooney ignores Pogba in the tunnel

Pogba desperately tried to meet his former colleague's eye, but instead received the cold shoulder - brutal!

The French midfielder had the last laugh that day, though.

He went on to win Man of the Match in a comfortable 2-0 victory for United at Goodison Park, while Rooney was left frustrated trying to weave his magic in a deeper midfielder role.

The Red Devils went on to finish second in the Premier League in 2017/18, 19 points behind Manchester City's famous centurion side.

As for Rooney and Everton, they had to make to with an eighth-place finish in what was a fairly uninspiring campaign overall.

Everton quiz: Which year did these 15 icons leave?

1 of 15 Which year did this famous Everton icon, Dixie Dean, leave? 1934 1939 1929 1937

News Now - Sport News