Tottenham Hotspur made the bold choice to sack Mauricio Pochettino in November 2019.

The Argentine was an extremely popular figure in north London, having guided the club to the Champions League final just a few months prior.

But he paid the price for a poor start to the 2019/20 season. Pochettino was sacked with Spurs 14th in the table.

Spurs then made the decision to replace him with arguably one of the greatest managers of all-time, Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho's appointment was extremely controversial.

He did not excel during his stint at Manchester United, while many criticised his style of football.

That meant many football fans criticised Spurs' decision to appoint him as manager.

Tottenham's 2019/20 season was subject of an Amazon Prime documentary called 'All or Nothing', which provided a behind-the-scenes look into daily ongoings at the club.

Cameras managed to capture Mourinho's reaction to a pundit criticising his appointment.

And the footage made for sensational viewing. Watch it below...

The presenter on Mourinho's TV says: "Pochettino leaving Spurs is causing quite a stir on social media. I don’t think I’ve ever seen such a strong response to a manager being sacked.”

The first pundit then says: “It’s incredible. Personally, I’m surprised they got rid of him. But I’m more surprised by Jose coming in. Is that really the football that Tottenham want to play?”

Mourinho glances up at the TV and his disgust is plain to see.

Another pundit then comes to Mourinho's defence, saying: “I don’t agree to be honest. He’s won trophies at every club he’s been to. You know, the Champions League, La Liga, Premier League… Everywhere.”

But the first person continues to go in on Mourinho, saying: “No, I’m telling you Mourinho is past his best. Look what happened at United…”

At that point, Mourinho has heard enough. He gets up off his chair, walks to the TV and turns it off while saying: "F*** off."

Never change, Jose.

