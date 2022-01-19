Celtic transfer news: Postecoglou 'looking to take advantage' of £1.5m fee

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic and Ange Postecoglou are looking to take advantage of a release clause midfielder Matt O'Riley has in his contract at MK Dons, says journalist Dean Jones.

The 21-year-old is thought to be attracting interest from a host of Championship clubs, but it looks like he is set for a move to Scotland.

What is the latest news involving O'Riley?

According to Sky Sports, Celtic are in talks to sign O'Riley from MK Dons in a deal that could cost around £1.5m.

The same report states that Blackburn Rovers, Huddersfield Town and Swansea City are also interested in signing the English youngster. However, Russell Martin's side are already thought to be out of the running.

Anderlecht and Venezia are said to be keen on his signature, too, so O'Riley is clearly a player in demand.

It is Celtic, though, who look to have stolen a march in the race for the MK Dons star's services.

What has Jones said about O'Riley to Celtic?

Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that O'Riley has a release clause in his contract that expires soon, and Celtic have pounced on that.

Speaking to GMS, the transfer insider said: "Matt O'Riley has a release clause that expires soon at MK Dons, so Celtic are just looking to take advantage of that right now. This is a player I don't think MK Dons expected to hold on to for too long anyway."

Is Celtic's move a surprise?

Celtic's move does come as a shock given Postecoglou's recent comments on the club's plans for the rest of the transfer window.

"There's no one else we're talking to, there's no other offers, no one else I'm showing interest in. If that changes, I'll let you know," the Celtic boss told Sky Sports and other outlets in a press conference last week.

From Postecoglou and the Glasgow outfit's point of view, though, perhaps O'Riley is simply too good of an opportunity to turn down.

At £1.5m, he is not going to cost too much, while the 21-year-old obviously has years ahead of him.

Ultimately, with the likes of Blackburn, who are flying in the Championship right now, and Anderlecht interested in him, this could be quite a coup for the Bhoys.

Having already signed Japanese trio Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi, this January transfer window has been a really productive one for Celtic. And it now looks like O'Riley could be the cherry on top.

