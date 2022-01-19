West Ham transfer news: Irons 'really like' 6'3 Premier League star who 'dominates players'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that West Ham United are attracted by the idea of signing Kortney Hause from Aston Villa this month.

The club have yet to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window despite reports claiming that manager David Moyes is keen to bolster both his defence and his attack.

What’s the latest with West Ham?

The Hammers suffered a severe blow at the weekend, as they lost 3-2 to Leeds United at the London Stadium.

That result kept the club in fourth place in the Premier League but their rivals have games in hand on them.

Arsenal, for example, are two points behind them in fifth but have two games in hand, while Tottenham Hotspur, in sixth, are four points behind the Irons but with a remarkable four games in hand.

Manchester United are seventh and play West Ham this weekend, aware that they have two games in hand on them, although they are five points behind the Irons currently.

The Irons had been in excellent form before the clash with Leeds, winning three games on the spin, but the defeat to Marcelo Bielsa’s men may prove an immense defeat as they look to qualify for the Champions League.

Moyes has been open about his desire to add new players to his squad, and there is reportedly a desire to sign a centre-back along with a striker.

They have yet to do so this month, however, but Jones believes that a deal to sign Hause from Villa could well happen before the window closes.

Hause was actually within the Hammers’ youth system between 2003 and 2011 and he has somewhat struggled for minutes this season at Villa, playing just eight times in all competitions.

Still, Aston Villa podcast Claret and Blue has claimed previously that Hause "dominates players" in defence.

What has Jones said?

He told GiveMeSport: "I think West Ham really like the idea of bringing him in so I think it's one to watch out for."

Would Hause be a good signing?

He’s certainly an interesting option.

More than anything else, he appears to be attainable in this window because he just isn’t playing enough for Villa.

He is valued at £4.5m by Transfermarkt and his contract expires at the end of the season, meaning that he could be available for something approaching a negligible fee.

Per fbref, he is predominantly left-footed, and is both excellent in the air and at reading the game, with his interceptions and clearances both key parts of his game.

With a low fee attached, this could well be one that the Hammers would be smart to explore, because he’s better than his minutes at Villa suggest.

