Many in the gaming community are hoping for Kingdom Hearts to be released in the near future, and we have all the information you need to know about the release of the upcoming game on the Nintendo Switch.

Kingdom Hearts is a series of action role-playing games developed and published by Square Enix. What is great about the franchise is the fact that it is a crossover of various Disney properties based in a fictional universe.

The last game in the franchise, Kingdom Hearts 3, was released all the way back in January 2019, so we are definitely due a new game.

Many love the Nintendo Switch, so to hear that this franchise will be available to play on the console is great news for all in the gaming industry.

Kingdom Hearts Developers Reveal When Nintendo Switch Version Will Be Released

When this game was announced for the Nintendo Switch, many gaming fans wanted to immediately know how much the game bundle would be and when it would be released. They have had to wait a while for this confirmation but it is great news to hear that it is finally here.

The developers, named Square Enix have finally confirmed that the Switch versions of the Kingdom Hearts games will be released this February on Thursday 10th February 2022. The games can be purchased individually, or as part of a bundle priced at £66.

The games in the franchise coming to Nintendo are Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5, 2.8, III and the Re Mind (DLC) as well as the all-in-one Integrum Masterpiece.

Starting today you'll be able to try out free playable demos of 1.5+2.5, 2.8 and III, we hope you have fun playing!

This is very exciting news as players have just under a month to wait until the release of this game. We hope it will be just as good on the Nintendo Switch as it was on console.

Be sure to keep an eye on this page as we will be providing you with all the latest updates around Kingdom Hearts being released on the Switch as well as the upcoming release of Kingdom Hearts 4 which is due to happen at some point in 2022. It is very exciting times for the franchise as a whole.

