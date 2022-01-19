Luis Suarez quiz: Can you get 20/20 on this quiz about the legendary striker?
Luis Suarez is one of the greatest strikers to have ever played football.
The Uruguayan star has achieved so much during his career.
Suarez has played for some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Ajax, Liverpool, FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.
He's scored scored over 500 goals and continues to hit the back of the net on a consistent basis despite being in his mid-30s.
While he's a tremendous footballer, Suarez also happens to be one of the most controversial players to have ever played the game.
He's been embroiled in numerous controversies since making his professional debut in 2005.
Suarez has gained a knack for biting opponents, has been labelled a 'diver' and often gets into confrontations with opposition players.
But how much do you know about the flawed genius?
We've created a quiz designed to test your knowledge of the legendary Uruguayan striker.
The quiz contains 20 questions and range from his childhood to his career on the pitch.
The scoring system is as follows...
0-4: Call yourself a football fan?!
5-9: You need to brush up on your knowledge of Suarez
10-14: A decent effort, but you could do better
15-19: You've done yourself proud
20: Suarez's biggest fan
Take the quiz below. Good luck!