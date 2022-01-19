Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Luis Suarez is one of the greatest strikers to have ever played football.

The Uruguayan star has achieved so much during his career.

Suarez has played for some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Ajax, Liverpool, FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

He's scored scored over 500 goals and continues to hit the back of the net on a consistent basis despite being in his mid-30s.

While he's a tremendous footballer, Suarez also happens to be one of the most controversial players to have ever played the game.

He's been embroiled in numerous controversies since making his professional debut in 2005.

Suarez has gained a knack for biting opponents, has been labelled a 'diver' and often gets into confrontations with opposition players.

But how much do you know about the flawed genius?

We've created a quiz designed to test your knowledge of the legendary Uruguayan striker.

The quiz contains 20 questions and range from his childhood to his career on the pitch.

The scoring system is as follows...

0-4: Call yourself a football fan?!

5-9: You need to brush up on your knowledge of Suarez

10-14: A decent effort, but you could do better

15-19: You've done yourself proud

20: Suarez's biggest fan

Take the quiz below. Good luck!

1 of 20 Who was Suarez's childhood idol? Gabriel Batistuta Diego Maradona Diego Simeone Diego Forlan

