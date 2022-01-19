Amir Khan vs Kell Brook: Brook Reveals That There Is A Rematch Clause In Contract

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook promises to be a fascinating boxing fight and Brook has revealed great news around a rematch clause in the agreement.

With the boxing world wanting these two to fight for many years, there will be lots across the globe tuning in to Sky Sports Boxing to watch the two meet in the ring, and there should be some big blows on the night as there is no love lost between the two.

Due to reasons like other world title fights and the Boxing authorities ordering them to fight other boxers, Brook and Khan have never met in the ring, and despite them both being near the end of their career, this fight will no doubt see the two show their best.

This a great main event, and there are also some great fights on the undercard which see some up and coming stars as well as some dominant boxers.

Kell Brook Reveals That There Is A Rematch Clause In Contract vs Amir Khan

When the two agreed to fight, the Boxing world expected it to be a one off match to decide who can claim bragging rights; however, it seems as though this is not the case as Brook has revealed a rematch clause was agreed by both fighters.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Brook said: "I believe there is a rematch clause and I'm not sure that he'll want to take that rematch clause or not with what I want to do to him in this fight"

This is very exciting news, and is also a bonus for whoever loses on Saturday 19th February 2022 as it means they will have a chance to make up for their performance.

The fight, which is happening at the AO Arena in Manchester promises to be a very good one and we cannot wait to see who comes out on top.

This rematch clause is very interesting. If one of the two won the first fight, and then the loser wins the rematch, the whole of the boxing world would be asking for a third match in order to know who the winner is. A trilogy would be great for both the promoters of the fight as well as boxing fans.

