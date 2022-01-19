Chelsea transfer news: 'Amazed' - Big claim emerges over Blues' stance on 6'3 rising star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Dean Jones has revealed some 'people at Chelsea' are amazed the club's hierarchy would even consider selling striker Armando Broja in the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old has excelled so far this term during a season-long spell at Southampton, prompting speculation that he could complete a permanent move to the south coast club.

What is the latest news involving Broja?

Broja spent last season at Vitesse in order to pick up some valuable experience of senior football and his time in the Eredivisie appears to have served him well.

The 10-cap Albania international has scored seven goals and provided one assist in 20 appearances in all competitions this term, quickly establishing himself as one of the Saints' most important players.

In a recent interview, Southampton manager Ralph Hassenhuttl revealed that Broja's family are 'very, very keen' for the youngster to extend his stay at St. Mary's beyond 2021/22.

And now, according to The Guardian, talks have begun between the two Premier League sides over the possible transfer of the 6 foot 3 beast.

It's currently unclear if Broja features in the European champions' long-term plans, and Southampton are said to be aware that other clubs will be interested in the forward if he becomes available.

However, Jones has cast doubt over whether Broja will be allowed to depart his boyhood side on a permanent basis.

What has Jones said about Broja?

Although Chelsea have enjoyed a relatively successful first half of the campaign under Thomas Tuchel, putting the ball in the back of the opposition net on a regular basis has been a struggle.

The Blues have only netted 45 times in their 22 top-flight fixtures, 10 fewer than second-placed Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Mason Mount is currently their top Premier League goalscorer with seven strikes, but summer signing Romelu Lukaku only has five efforts to his name, and Jones believes Broja is currently outperforming the club's record signing.

He told GiveMeSport: “I know that there are people at Chelsea that are amazed the club would even consider doing this (selling Broja) because, in a way, he’s the most in-form striker right now. You'd probably rather have him up front than Lukaku, to be honest.”

Should Chelsea sell Broja?

Chelsea's first-team squad is currently littered with talented academy graduates, including Reece James, Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

But the west London outfit have also sold several homegrown stars in recent times, with Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and Tino Livramento being forced to seek pastures new.

Tuchel must now decide which category Broja falls into, yet with a prolific goalscorer yet to emerge during his short reign, selling the clinical youngster could prove to be a big mistake.

