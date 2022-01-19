Newcastle transfer news: Big update emerges on potential Magpies deal for £31.5m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Atalanta defender Robin Gosens joining Newcastle United this month is unlikely to happen, says transfer insider Dean Jones.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to St James' Park, but it does not seem like a deal will occur in this transfer window.

What is the latest news involving Gosens?

According to Sky Italia, Newcastle are interested in signing Gosens and already have an agreement in place with the player.

Gosens has not played a game since September after picking up a serious hamstring injury; however, it is still easy to see why the Magpies want the German.

The wing-back has really thrived down that left flank under manager Gian Piero Gasperini. Last season, in 32 league appearances, he managed to score 11 goals and register six assists - impressive numbers for someone playing in his position.

Enter Giveaway

He also had a good Euro 2020 campaign, managing to score in Germany's 4-2 win over Portugal in the group stages. "He is an incredibly powerful left wing-back," Jose Mourinho said when speaking about him during the tournament.

What has Jones said about Gosens to Newcastle?

Unfortunately for Newcastle, though, Jones does not think a transfer will materialise before the window closes.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the football journalist said: "He's obviously a good player, but he's not one of the ones that they consider likely to sign right now.

"His situation is quite complicated, and I don't think he's going to be someone they're willing to lose right now, either. So I was told it's probably not one that we'll see happen."

Full reaction on The Football Terrace as Aston Villa complete TWO-GOAL COMEBACK vs Man United!

Do Newcastle need Gosens?

Newcastle do have options at left-back, with Eddie Howe having Jamal Lewis, Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie to call upon.

Even so, you cannot help but feel that Gosens would be an incredible signing for the Tyneside club. As already highlighted, the £31.5m-rated Germany international carries a threat going forward, while he has also been playing at a high level for a while now.

He has played over 120 Serie A games and has featured in the Champions League on 17 occasions.

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player Newcastle signed in the January transfer window? Davide Santon Valentino Lazaro Rémy Cabella Remie Streete

If they remain in the Premier League, perhaps it is something Newcastle can revisit in the summer. A player with Gosens' quality is not someone you give up on signing so easily.

For now, though, it looks like Howe will have to make do with Lewis, Dummett and Ritchie. In terms of having options, that is more than enough, but you would obviously question if any of those options are better than Gosens. The answer is probably not.

News Now - Sport News